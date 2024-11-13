Guntur Municipal Corporation set to implement street vending policy

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials are all set to implement a comprehensive vending zones policy in the city to ease traffic congestion and prevent encroachments on roads and drains.

Traffic congestion has been a persistent problem in the city, further aggravated by vendors setting up stalls along road margins and footpaths, causing inconvenience for commuters. Despite repeated instructions from town planning officials to adhere to regulations, the situation did not get any better.

To tackle this issue, GMC has initiated the establishment of designated street vending zones, where each vendor will be assigned a specific location to conduct business. Recently, officials formed vending zone committees, which include civic officials, street vendor representatives, and vendors themselves. These committees have been directed to finalise the locations for the vending zones by December 10.

GMC chief P Srinivasulu urged vendors to remove illegally placed shops from drains and roads to help ease traffic flow. A dedicated counter will be set up for vendors to apply for identity cards, which will be issued after a thorough inspection. Under the new policy, red, amber, and green zones will be established to regulate street vending and address illegal encroachments, providing specific spots for vendors to operate, Srinivasulu explained.