Lookout notice issued for YSRC social media activists Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, Arjun Reddy

KADAPA: YSR District Police on Tuesday issued lookout notices for several YSRC social media activists, including the party’s social media in-charge Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, and Arjun Reddy, a close relative of party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others.

The development comes in the backdrop of a case being booked against them and YSRC social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act on November 8.

The lookout circular was issued on suspicion that Bhargav Reddy, who already faces several criminal cases in the State, might flee the country.

Based on the statement of Varra Ravindra Reddy, special teams have been deployed to trace Bhargav Reddy and Arjun Reddy.

‘Social media controlled by Bhargav Reddy’

In Pulivendula, an SC/ST case was registered against Bhargav Reddy for allegedly coordinating derogatory social media campaigns targeting opposition party leaders. The case was filed following a complaint by Hari, hailing from Simhadripuram mandal in the district. Subsequently, police booked Bhargav Reddy and two others under non-bailable sections. The complaint also mentioned that Ravindar Reddy had been posting offensive content on social media for the past five years, attacking TDP leaders.

Hari said he registered a complaint against the YSRC activists for abusing him on the basis of caste. Meanwhile, Varra Ravindar Reddy’s remand report revealed that Bhargav Reddy had allegedly coerced the YSRC social media activist to post content against the verdict on the ‘three capitals’ proposal. Ravindar Reddy said his social media credentials were controlled by Bhargav Reddy since the start of the operation. He accused Bhargav of directing him to post defamatory content against Jagan’s mother YS Vijayamma, sister YS Sharmila Reddy, and cousin N Sunitha, leading to complaints against him in Hyderabad.

Ravindar Reddy claimed that Bandi Raghava Reddy, the personal assistant of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, provided him with the content for the posts. He also alleged that both Avinash Reddy and Raghava Reddy frequently discussed strategies for these posts.