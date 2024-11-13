New species of flower plant blooms in dry, rocky forests of Alluri district

VISAKHAPATNAM: Botanists have discovered a new species of flowering plant ‘Crinum andhricum’ in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh.

Collected in April 2023 by a team led by scientist L Rasingam from the Botanical Survey of India, Deccan Regional Centre in Hyderabad, this species was found growing in the dry, rocky forests of the Sapparla hills in Alluri Sitarama Raju district at an elevation of 1,141 metres.

The researchers noted that Crinum andhricum, part of the Amaryllidaceae family, has unique characteristics that set it apart from other known species in the ‘Crinum’ genus.

The plant is closely related to two species — Crinum amoenum and Crinum stracheyi — but differs in key ways.

The study stated that Crinum andhricum has distinct features, including wider, oblanceolate perianth lobes (the outer part of the flower) and a greater number of flowers per cluster-producing between 12 and 38 flowers in each. It also noted that the plant’s pedicelled flowers (with a stalk-like structure) make it unique among species in the region.

The flowers of Crinum andhricum are waxy white, blooming between April and June.

Standing on a tall stem that reaches up to 100 cm, the plant is well-suited to dry, rocky crevices in the Eastern Ghats. The leaves are large, elliptic, and have smooth, entire margins, features that the researchers noted add to its distinct appearance.