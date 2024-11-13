Reliance to set up 500 compressed biogas plants with Rs 65,000 cr

VIJAYAWADA: The State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reliance Industries for the establishment of 500 compressed biogas (CBG) plants with a total investment of around Rs 65,000 crore (Rs 130 crore per plant).

All the available wastelands will be utilised for the project. The deal was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

The plants would create direct and indirect employment for around 2.50 lakh people with estimated financial benefit of around Rs 57,650 crore over a period of 25 years through State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) collection, electricity duty and taxes on employment.

The production of around 39 lakh MT (Metric Tonne) of CBG per annum (7,800 MT per plant) will give a fillip to the State GDP by aiding industrial growth.

Terming the MoU a landmark, Naidu in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Out of Reliance’s national target of 2,000 CBG plants, 500 state-of-the-art CBG plants will be built throughout Andhra Pradesh over the next three years.”

Clean Energy Policy aims to attract investments to tune of Rs 10L crore

“This will make our State a frontrunner in clean energy. With Reliance’s commitment to enhancing lives and livelihoods in AP, this partnership will also drive growth across multiple sectors. By attracting such transformative investments, our Integrated Clean Energy Policy is proving instrumental in positioning our State as a preferred destination for industries - a swing in AP’s favour,” the CM added.

Stating that AP would be known as an ideal destination for ‘Speed of Doing Business’, he observed that the attractive policies rolled out by the State government has resulted in investor confidence.