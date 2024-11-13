Srikakulam forest officials seize 21 exotic animals, arrest three

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam forest officials on Tuesday busted an illegal wildlife trading ring, rescuing 21 exotic animals, including 17 African ball pythons, three African sulcata tortoises, and one African serval cat. Three individuals were arrested, and a Toyota Innova vehicle was seized. The primary investigation revealed that the accused were transporting the animals from Odisha to Karnataka for illegal trade.

Palasa-Kasibugga Forest Range Officer (FRO) A Murali Krishna Naidu confirmed that the three arrested men, from Bengaluru, had been trafficking wildlife between Odisha and Karnataka for several months.

Acting on reliable intelligence, Palasa-Kasibugga police intercepted the vehicle with registration number MH09 BM 599 at the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) in Itchapuram, rescuing 21 exotic animals and arresting Syed Liyaqath Ulla, Vijaykumar, and Mujahid Ahmed Khan. FRO Naidu said transporting wildlife is a serious offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. The authorities have filed a case under this Act and are continuing their investigation to identify others involved in the illegal trading network.