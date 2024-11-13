YSRC activist Varra remanded to 14-day judicial custody

KADAPA: YSRC activist Varra Ravindra Reddy, who is accused of posting objectionable content on social media platforms, was produced before Second Additional Junior Civil Judge Bhargavi in the early hours of Tuesday, along with two others accused of sheltering him despite knowing his criminal background.

The judge ordered a 14-day remand for Ravindra Reddy, while other two -- Gurrampati Venkata Subba Reddy and Gurajala Uday Kumar Reddy -- were issued notices under Section 41(A) of CrPC and granted bail. Around 10 advocates from the YSRC, appearing for the accused, sought bail for the trio. However, the judge denied bail, and remanded Varra for 14 days.

According to the remand report, Varra confessed to have been posting defamatory content targeting opposition leaders and their families on social media platforms since the general elections, allegedly under the instructions of YSRC social media incharge Sajjala Bhargav Reddy.

During the hearing, Varra claimed that he was subjected to severe police torture, prompting the judge to order a medical examination at RIMS Hospital. After the medical examination, he was shifted to Kadapa Central Jail under tight security.

The remand report revealed several details, including Bhargav Reddy’s alleged coercion of Varra to post objectionable content against the judiciary for its verdict on the proposal of three capitals by the previous YSRC government. Varra reportedly stated that his social media credentials had been controlled by Bhargav Reddy since the start of the operation.

He accused Bhargav Reddy of directing him to post defamatory content against YS Vijayamma, YS Sharmila Reddy and N Suneetha, leading to complaints against him in Hyderabad. Varra further claimed that Bandi Raghava Reddy, PA of MP YS Avinash Reddy, provided him the content for the posts. He also alleged that both Avinash Reddy and Raghava Reddy frequently discussed strategies for these posts.

The remand report disclosed that in 2020, under directions from the I-PAC team, Varra and others made posts targeting individuals, who criticised YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during debates on TV channels.

District-level conveners operated under the guidance of social media convenor Vivek Reddy. Varra disclosed that he received a monthly salary from Raghava Reddy for these social media activities. It may be noted here that Pulivendula police arrested the trio on Monday. Kurnool Range DIG K Praveen confirmed the arrests at the DPO office in Kadapa.