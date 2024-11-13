YSRC digging derogatory posts of iTDP

VIJAYAWADA: Following the series of arrests of its social media activists, the YSRC has issued strict guidelines to its workers and sympathisers not to use abusive words and post derogatory content involving women, and all social media activists should act in a dignified manner.

“Posts can be sarcastic, they can question the government on policy matters, but don’t use unparliamentary language against women. Morally also it is not good. They (Government and TDP) are using this against us as a tool,” says YSRC legal wing president M Manohar Reddy, in a X Space conducted by Jagananna Connects to create awareness on social media legal issues.

Manohar Reddy also said the party legal wing has started digging iTDP posts from the past several months stating that the objectionable posts made by TDP social media teams were much higher than YSRC teams. He has given assurance on behalf of YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the party will fight legally against police cases to any extent.

While there are concerns expressed regarding the cases on students, private employees and NRIs, he said these cases will not hamper their career opportunities.

The YSRC is filing PILs in the High Court to protect their activists and also planning to file private cases against some police personnel.