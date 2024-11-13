YSRC will stand by your family, Jagan assures wife of activist

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured Inturi Sujana, wife of the arrested social media activist Ravi Kiran, that the party will stand by the family. Speaking to the media on Tuesday after meeting Jagan, she said her husband was taken into custody on October 21, and ever since police have been harassing him. “They have been shifting him from one police station to the other in quick succession, and his name is being added to any case that is being registered against YSRC social media activists,” she said, adding that her husband was ill-treated by police and his signature and thumb impression were forcibly taken on white papers.

Reiterating its stand that police should work within the legal framework, the YSRC has assured its social media activists of all legal aid.

Meanwhile, a team of YSRC leaders, including former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Perni Nani, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and Guntur Mayor K Manohar Naidu, visited the sub-jail in Guntur on Tuesday, where the arrested YSRC activists are currently lodged. The YSRC leaders told the media that they had come to give moral support to the activists.

“P Sudhrani and her husband were shifted from the sub-jail just before our arrival,” they said, and found fault with the ‘inappropriate’ remarks of a police official, who produced Varra Ravindra Reddy before the magistrate. “This is unbecoming of an IPS officer,” they observed, and questioned the arrest of Varra at night.

The team, which met social media activists M Venkatrami Reddy, K Harikrishna Reddy and P Chaitanya, alleged that police were acting at the behest of TDP bosses. “After the coalition government was formed, iTDP has been posting highly derogatory material on social media targeting former YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family. No action has been taken in this regard despite several complaints to police about the social media abuse,” they said.