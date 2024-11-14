595 DSC posts left vacant in 1998 will be filled: HRD Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh has promised to take measures to fill the 595 teacher posts left vacant in the DSC-1998.

Replying to a question posed by BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju in the state assembly on Wednesday, Lokesh said during his Yuva Galam Padayatra and later during Praja Darbar the 1998 DSC qualified candidates met him and explained their problems.

“In all, 3,939 posts out of the total 4,534, had been filled. As the members had brought the balance number of posts to our notice, we will take measures in this regard,” he said, reiterating that creating jobs is the ultimate goal of the NDA government and its commitment is evident with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu putting his first signature on Mega DSC file. A notification will be issued soon.

Lokesh further said on the request of the candidates, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was conducted before the DSC.

Officials have been directed to clear all the legal issues pertaining to the DSC at the earliest. “The best DSC will be notified very soon without any legal tangles. We will fill all vacant teacher posts within one year,” he asserted.

He maintained that the TDP, whenever in power, has taken the academic sector more responsibly, and has even filled 1.5 lakh vacant teacher posts. The TDP government had conducted 11 DSCs and filled 1.5 lakh vacant teacher posts of which nine DSCs were conducted during the tenure of Naidu as the Chief Minister, he highlighted.

Lokesh clarified that teachers appointed under the Multi-Tiered Support (MTS) system are not eligible for any retirement benefits, and made it clear on the floor of the House that a decision will soon be taken after holding discussions with the Chief Minister on the matter.

Alleging that the YSRC did not fill even a single teacher post during its five-year tenure, the HRD Minister said all the unemployed youth are looking towards the NDA government with a fond hope of getting jobs.