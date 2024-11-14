Andhra budget emphasised on welfare, growth: TDP MLA Koona

VIJAYAWADA: Hailing the State budget for 2024-25 presented by the TDP-led NDA government in the AP Legislative Assembly, several TDP, JSP and BJP leaders faulted the previous YSRC government for leaving the State in the lurch.

Despite such damage, the NDA government came up with a good budget balancing welfare and development.

Initiating the general discussion on the annual financial statement (Budget) for 2024-25, TDP MLA Koona Ravi Kumar said the budget was prepared by the government under the able leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Highlighting the enhancement of social security pensions, implementation of Deepam 2.0 and other welfare and development schemes, Ravi Kumar said the budget focused on both welfare and development. At a time when the previous YSRC regime put the State finances on ventilator, the present budget by the NDA government gave a fillip to overcome the precarious finances by creating wealth.

Launching a broadside against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Amadalavalasa MLA said the previous five year tenure of the YSRC was a dark period of the State. After coming to power in the name of ‘one chance’, Jagan began his rule with destruction and caused grave loss to the State, he alleged.

Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan, Etcherla MLA N Eswara Rao and others also hailed the State budget.