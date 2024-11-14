Andhra launches NCD 3.0 diabetes program amid rising cases

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to launch its Non-Communicable Diseases 3.0 (NCD 3.0) screening initiative on Thursday, marking the World Diabetes Day, to update the record and identify undiagnosed cases.

The move came after the diabetes cases surged Statewide from 89,777 to a staggering 21,27,202 cases this year, according to the State Health and Family Welfare officials.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav had already unveiled cancer awareness posters on National Cancer Awareness Day early November. The NCD 3.0 survey was launched with a particular focus on three cancers and NCDs. Speaking to TNIE, State Nodal Officer Dr K Syamala stated that on the directives of the Health Minister, the Health & Family Welfare Department will launch a nine-month NCD 3.0 door-to-door screening campaign across the State. Additionally, a health education questionnaire will be issued to the public at their doorstep.

This year, World Diabetes Day highlights the often overlooked connection between stress and diabetes, emphasising the importance of metal well-being in managing the condition. Stress might not directly cause diabetes, but it plays a serious role in worsening its symptoms and impacting overall blood sugar levels. When the body is under stress, it releases hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which may disrupt insulin production in the pancreas. This can lead to more pronounced symptoms for those with diabetes. Stress also triggers behaviours like overeating, which may contribute to weight gain and further impact blood sugar control. The toll of chronic stress on both mental and physical health is undeniable, especially for diabetes patients.