AP government tables bills to amend panchayat, municipal acts amid population decline

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday tabled a bill to amend the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, and a bill to amend the AP Municipalities Act, 1965 and the Municipal Corporation Act, 1955 to increase the population in the State. The Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration Departments came up with the bills.

After 30 years of implementation of the two children norm, the government reviewed the population policy, and found that as per the National Family Health Survey, the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) declined from 3.7 children in 1991-92 to 2.1 children in 2019-21 in rural areas, and from 2.6 in 2001 to around 1.5 in recent years in urban areas. The trend reflected a significant decrease in population.

As the declining fertility rate, population stabilisation and changing socio-economic conditions proved to be outdated and counterproductive, the government felt that repealing provisions intended to control the population, will promote inclusive governance, reflect contemporary social values, and align with global best practices and demographic trends.

Considering the decline of Total Fertility Rate, the government came up with a bill to amend the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, and a bill to amend the Andhra Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1965 and the Municipal Corporation Act, 1955 to increase the population. Therefore, individuals with more than two children will be eligible to contest local body elections hereafter as per the bills proposed.

The State government also tabled another bill to enhance the age of superannuation of judicial officers from 60 to 61 years with effect from November 1, 2024.

The total number of judicial officers currently serving in the State is 552, and the number of officers, who will retire in the current and next financial years (from November 2024 to March 2026) is 13, and they will get the immediate benefit with the passage of the bill.

The additional financial commitment due to this proposal is `5.70 crore till March, 2026.