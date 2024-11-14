Centre approves four-lane tunnel in AP's Kadapa stretch of NH-40

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Centre has granted approval for the expansion of two national highway (NH) segments in the State.

Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh said the four-lane NH No 16 from Rajamahendravaram to Anakapalle will be upgraded to six lanes, while NH No 40 between Rayachoty and Kadapa will see the construction of a four-lane road with a tunnel. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, confirmed the approval in an official letter to Ramesh, who expressed that these projects would help ease traffic flow and improve connectivity.

“For NH 16, a DPR has been assigned to a consultant to guide the widening work on the Anakapalle-Annavaram-Diwancheruvu section, covering km 741.255 to km 903.000, as it transitions into a six-lane highway. In addition, the proposed four-lane tunnel for NH-40 on the Rayachoty-Kadapa stretch, from km 211.500 to km 217.200, has been included in the 2024-25 annual infrastructure plan,” Ramesh stated. He said the tunnel segment will require alignment approvals from the forest department before work can commence.