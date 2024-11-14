Freedom fighter Narasayamma passes away at 99 in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned freedom fighter Rampilla Narasayamma, a towering figure in India’s independence movement, passed away at her home here on Wednesday morning.

At 99, Narasayamma’s life epitomised sacrifice and resilience, her legacy etched in both India’s freedom struggle and post-independence advocacy.

Narasayamma and her husband, the late Rampilla Suryanarayana, known as Sardar Rampilla, were known for their roles in the armed resistance against British rule. Together, they made bombs on a hill near Vijayawada’s milk factory, fuelling the Bejawada bomb conspiracy. Their activism led to their arrest and imprisonment, yet Narasayamma’s spirit remained unbroken. Following independence, she and her husband joined the Goa liberation movement, where she gave birth to her son, Rampilla Jayaprakash, while in jail.

Post-independence, she championed the welfare of freedom fighters as part of the Advisory Council of the Ministry of Home Affairs, securing pensions and benefits for many. Embracing Gandhian values, she built a Gandhi Temple to spread his teachings and continued inspiring the younger generation through her work with Syed Appalaswamy College, founded by her father-in-law. She was honoured by prominent leaders, including former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind, and was a frequent guest at national events, inspiring many with her humility.

Following her passing, dignitaries and community members gathered near her Vijayawada residence to pay respects.

Vijayawada MP Keshineni Sivanath expressed his deep condolences to the family members of Rampilla Narasayamma and expressed his condolences on her death.