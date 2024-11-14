Government acted swiftly to combat diarrhoea: AP Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav denied claims that many people had died of diarrhoea in villages and hostels across the state in response to questions raised by MLCs Penmetsa Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju, Varudu Kalyani, and Monditoka Arun Kumar in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.
However, he said there was a recent outbreak, the total number of recorded deaths across the State was 18, with four fatalities reported from Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram.
Satya Kumar said the government has implemented various preventive measures to address the diarrhoea outbreak. A Rapid Response Team identified and halted contaminated water sources in coordination with RWS and MAUD departments while ensuring safe water supply in affected areas.
Additionally, 24/7 medical camps were set up during outbreaks with adequate stocks of essential medicines, ORS and IV fluids. Surveillance teams comprising ASHA, ANM and CHO members conduct house-to-house visits for early case detection and follow-up. Community Health Officers perfor weekly water quality tests in villages.
Epidemiological investigations are also underway to identify the root cause of the diarrhoea outbreak. The government is actively promoting public health awareness on diarrhoea prevention, and has deployed 108 ambulances to operate round the clock, transporting patients to higher care facilities as needed, he explained.
YSRC stages protest
During the debate on diarrhoea deaths in the Legislative Council, Satya Kumar Yadav’s comments sparked outrage among YSRC members. YSRC MLC Botcha Satyanarayana initiated the discussion, raising the issue of diarrhoea deaths. Satya Kumar said he was moved by the concern of the members on the issue.
However, the YSRC members were angered, alleging that the Health Minister responded with a dismissive smile, implying there had been no deaths. Botcha slammed the minister’s comments, stating that it was inappropriate for him to speak with “satanic pleasure” and advised that ministers should act responsibly while addressing the Council.
In protest, the YSRC members approached the chairman’s podium, demanding an apology from the minister, before eventually walking out of the Council.
In response to the YSRC members comments, Satya Kumar issued a statement, asserting that the response in the House should not be emotional, and asked if YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would prefer such a tone.
He attributed the high prevalence of diarrhoea in Vizianagaram district to poor water pipeline maintenance, open defecation due to insufficient toilets along the Champavathi river, non-chlorination of reservoirs and water bodies for the past five years, and limited efforts to provide safe drinking water to the people through the Jal Jeevan Mission.
“I reminded the council that those who have been public representatives for 15 years, should bear the responsibility for these poor conditions,” he said.