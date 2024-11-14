Government acted swiftly to combat diarrhoea: AP Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav denied claims that many people had died of diarrhoea in villages and hostels across the state in response to questions raised by MLCs Penmetsa Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju, Varudu Kalyani, and Monditoka Arun Kumar in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

However, he said there was a recent outbreak, the total number of recorded deaths across the State was 18, with four fatalities reported from Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram.

Satya Kumar said the government has implemented various preventive measures to address the diarrhoea outbreak. A Rapid Response Team identified and halted contaminated water sources in coordination with RWS and MAUD departments while ensuring safe water supply in affected areas.

Additionally, 24/7 medical camps were set up during outbreaks with adequate stocks of essential medicines, ORS and IV fluids. Surveillance teams comprising ASHA, ANM and CHO members conduct house-to-house visits for early case detection and follow-up. Community Health Officers perfor weekly water quality tests in villages.

Epidemiological investigations are also underway to identify the root cause of the diarrhoea outbreak. The government is actively promoting public health awareness on diarrhoea prevention, and has deployed 108 ambulances to operate round the clock, transporting patients to higher care facilities as needed, he explained.