Jagan slams AP government for unfulfilled promises

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of ‘presenting a delayed budget’ with just four months left in the fiscal year to avoid scrutiny of unfulfilled poll promises.

Addressing mediapersons, Jagan at length criticised the TDP-led NDA government for failing to live up to the expectations of the people, and further misleading them. Jagan said, “I will lead the team by taking to social media to highlight the cheating, and slam the State government for gagging the voices that are questioning.”

The YSRC chief said they will take up the issue of promises made under Super Six, and the meagre or lack of budget allocation, and questioned why a cheating case should not be registered against them.

Social media is the platform to express views, and this government has been scuttling the voice using brute force, Jagan said, and alleged that the government has given notices to 680 social media activists, booked 147 cases, and arrested 49 people.