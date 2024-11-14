Lokayukta, SHRC offices to be shifted to Amaravati: AP government to HC

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that a decision in principle has been taken to shift the Lokayukta and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) offices to Amaravati from Kurnool.

Challenging the setting up of the Lokayukta and SHRC offices in Kurnool, Dr Maddipati Sailaja filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court in 2021. After hearing the petition on Wednesday, the bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Ravi Cheemalapati, posted further hearing of the case after three months.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate DSNV Prasad informed the court that after announcing to set up all the courts, tribunals and law agencies in the Justice City to come up in the State capital, the government has not taken any steps in that direction so far.

Special Government Pleader Singamaneni Pranathi informed the court that a counter will be filed with all details in this regard.

It was also informed that the relevant Act will be amended, and a notification will soon be issued to shift the two offices from Kurnool to the State Capital.

PIL on SHRC

Hearing a PIL filed by advocate Tandava Yogesh, the High Court directed the State government to file a counter as to what action they are taking for appointment of SHRC and member posts. The government sought six weeks time.