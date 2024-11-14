Vizag metro rail works to begin after Centre’s nod
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will proceed with works for the Visakhapatnam metro rail once the Central government approves the proposal, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana said during the Question Hour in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
Narayana said the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the Port City was also ready. Stating that feasibility reports for Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam metro rail projects had been submitted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Minister said a 42.5-km metro rail with three corridors was proposed for Vizag and tenders for the same had been invited in April 2019.
Further, Narayana pointed out that had the YSRC, which succeeded the TDP government, and finalised the tenders, the metro rail project would have been completed already.
“However, citing the excuse of extending the metro up to Bhogapuram, the project was kept pending. In March 2020, Gurgaon-based VMTC was entrusted with the task of preparing another DPR (detailed project report). A plan for a 76.9-km metro rail with four corridors was then proposed in 2021. Yet, no decision was taken till December 15, 2023,” he recalled.
Project cost pegged at Rs 17,232 cr at ’24 prices
The Minister added that soon after the NDA government came to power in the State, a proposal was placed before the Centre to hand over the project to the Indian Railways, as it was done with the Kolkata Metro Rail, with the Centre bearing 100% cost of the project as per the Metro Rail Policy 2017.
“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited New Delhi to submit a letter to the Minister for Railways and also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this context,” he noted. Subsequently, another proposal was made for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail with four corridors. The estimated cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 17,232 crore (2024 price level). While works for 46.23-km has been proposed to be taken up in the first phase, 30.67 km will be built in the second phase.
On the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), Narayana said the report is available with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).
“The consultant studied detailed traffic and transportation in 2020 while preparing the DPR for the Visakhaptnam Metro Rail project,” he explained.
4 CORRIDORS PROPOSED
Steel Plant Junction - Kommadi: 34.40 km
Gurudwara Jn - RTC complex - Old Post Office: 5.10 km
Tadichetlapalem - Vizag Rly Stn - Chinna Waltair: 6.7 km
Kommadi - Bhogapuram Airport: 30.67 km