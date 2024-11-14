Vizag metro rail works to begin after Centre’s nod

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will proceed with works for the Visakhapatnam metro rail once the Central government approves the proposal, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana said during the Question Hour in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Narayana said the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the Port City was also ready. Stating that feasibility reports for Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam metro rail projects had been submitted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Minister said a 42.5-km metro rail with three corridors was proposed for Vizag and tenders for the same had been invited in April 2019.

Further, Narayana pointed out that had the YSRC, which succeeded the TDP government, and finalised the tenders, the metro rail project would have been completed already.

“However, citing the excuse of extending the metro up to Bhogapuram, the project was kept pending. In March 2020, Gurgaon-based VMTC was entrusted with the task of preparing another DPR (detailed project report). A plan for a 76.9-km metro rail with four corridors was then proposed in 2021. Yet, no decision was taken till December 15, 2023,” he recalled.