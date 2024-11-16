Focus on Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi: Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is committed to completing the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi Project at the earliest, said Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu, in reply to a question posed by Jana Sena Party legislator Konathala Rama Krishna during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The project taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 17,050.20 crore will supply 63.20 TMC of flood water of Godavari River to an ayacut of 8 lakh acres, besides quenching the thirst of 30 lakh people. “Though the project was given administrative sanction in 2009 by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government, no further efforts were made to take it forward. After the State bifurcation, the then TDP government gave priority to the project. However, the previous dispensation did not do anything to complete it. Now, we have decided to execute the project on a priority basis,” he explained.

After the formation of the NDA government, Rs 1,600 crore has been sanctioned for Polavaram Left Main Canal, and Godavari water will be taken to Visakhapatnam by July 2025, he added.