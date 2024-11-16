Implement SC verdict on pensions: APCC chief

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy demanded swift implementation of the Supreme Court verdict in 2022 on higher pensions under EPS-95.

She drew their attention to the financial distress faced by retired employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), highlighting the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) failure to calculate pensions based on actual salaries as per the court verdict.

Sharmila pointed out that Rs 400 crore in arrears was collected, but remained undisbursed to the rightful beneficiaries of VSP. She also highlighted discrepancies across Regional Provident Fund offices, where some issued orders for higher pension disbursement, but later stalled it, creating uncertainty among pensioners.

She mentioned that retired employees of VSP, represented by their Welfare Associations, had brought the issue to her notice.

With the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees set to discuss the matter in the upcoming meeting, Sharmila urged the Union government to intervene promptly