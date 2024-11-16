PM Modi to lay stone for green hydrogen hub on Nov 29 in Anakapalle district

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for India’s largest green hydrogen hub, being developed by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Green Energy Limited (NGEL), at Pudimadaka in Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalle district on November 29.

This project is a key component of India’s Green Hydrogen Mission, which was launched in 2021 with an ambitious target to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. The project at Pudimadaka will play a significant role in positioning India as a global leader in the green hydrogen economy.

Spanning 1,600 acres, the Green Hydrogen Hub will be a major milestone for Andhra Pradesh, aiming to make the State a key player in green energy production. According to sources, with an investment of Rs 1,85,000 crore, the hub will produce 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen daily, along with 4,500 tonnes of green ammonia, 1,500 tonnes of green methanol, and 1,500 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The project will include a dedicated desalination plant with a capacity of 80 million litres per day, a state-of-the-art GIS substation, and efficient port logistics.