Tata to support Araku coffee marketing

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Tata Group has come forward to support the marketing of Araku coffee. Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar held a meeting with Tata Group representatives at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office in Paderu on Friday.

The Collector highlighted the importance of such collaborations for the tribal farmers of the region. He assured that the required supply of coffee beans would be made available to the company, with grading processes tailored to meet its standards.

Pointing out the challenges faced by tribal farmers, the Collector said Tata’s involvement would open new opportunities. Addressing the company’s queries, he confirmed that a coffee logo would be designed and copyright protection will be secured. Tata Group Executive Vice President and Business Head Amit Pant expressed satisfaction with the organic methods employed by local farmers. He highlighted Tata’s readiness to collaborate with ITDA and Girijan Co-operative Corporation (GCC) for procurement and branding while also supporting farmers with training to enhance the value of their produce.