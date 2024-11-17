Andhra: Kappatralla villagers welcome government decision to stop uranium exploration

KURNOOL: Despite assurances from officials and ministers regarding uranium excavations, Kappatralla villagers continued their protests, as these statements failed to instil confidence among the people.
In response, the State government issued a Government Order (GO) on Friday, directing an immediate halt to all excavation activities in the area and declaring that no further excavations should take place.
The announcement was met with jubilant celebrations in these villages, as people saw it as a victory for their unity and resilience. This decision marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate between development and environmental sustainability, with Kappatralla’s villagers proving that collective voice can bring about meaningful change.
It is pertinent to know that for the last few weeks, nearly ten villages surrounding Kappatralla in Devanakonda mandal of Kurnool district organised protests, sit-ins and rallies, demanding the cancellation of exploration permissions.
Echoing their concerns, environmental activists and local leaders highlighted the long-term consequences of uranium mining, including radiation exposure and water contamination.
According to Kappatralla village sarpanch Chenama Naidu, the area in question encompasses 468.25 hectares of land belonging to the forest department under the Kappatralla Reserve Forest in the Pathikonda Section of the Adoni Range and as per reports, the Union government has approved the drilling of 68 boreholes to assess the uranium reserves beneath the surface.
However, the exploration is contentious as it requires permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, particularly because excavations are set to occur in forested areas.
During the previous government, the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) reportedly sought approval for drilling on 6.80 hectares of forest land, a process that was kept secret, claim local people.
The explorations, aimed at uncovering valuable uranium deposits, sparked widespread fear among villagers about the potential environmental damage and health risks.
A villager from Kappatralla village said their fight was not just for them but for the next generation.