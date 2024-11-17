Andhra: Rs 1.9 crore sanctioned for airport pre-feasibility study

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 1.92 crore + GST of 18% towards conducting pre-feasibility study by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of six new Airports — Kuppam, Srikakulam, Nagarjun Sagar, Tuni-Annavaram, Tadepalligudem and Ongole.

During the meetings held twice under the co-chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu, it was decided to develop seven new airports in the State and conduct a detailed study in consultation with the AAI for the development of greenfield airports. Accordingly, the respective District Collectors identified land parcels for the development of proposed airports. As the study of the sites for the airports has to be done by AAI, the government accorded the sanction.