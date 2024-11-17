Andhra: YSR police issue search warrant for MP Avinash’s PA

KADAPA: Police have intensified their investigation into the case regarding posting offensive content on social media from the Pulivendula constituency. As part of the ongoing probe, search warrants were issued against Bandi Raghavareddy, personal secretary of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy.

The police affixed the warrant to his residence in Ambakapalli village of Lingala mandal. Additionally, another activist, Vivekananda Reddy, has been served with 41-A notice, requesting his attendance at the police station at 10 AM on the 16th of November.

It may be noted that Bandi Raghavareddy was already facing charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act, with a case filed on November 10. Furthermore, YSRC social media activist V Ravindra Reddy mentioned Raghavareddy in his remand report, which led to the police issuing the notices in connection with both cases.

Varra coerced into giving false statement, says wife

Kalyani, wife of YSRC social media activist Varra Ravinder Reddy, has alleged that her husband was coerced into giving a false statement under threat of an encounter by the police.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Kalyani refuted claims made by Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen that her husband was taken into custody on November 11.

Kalyani clarified that the actual arrest occurred on November 8 near the Kurnool toll plaza, and after his arrest, her husband was unlawfully presented before a magistrate on November 11, violating legal procedures. She claimed that her husband was subjected to severe torture over three days before being brought to court.

Kalyani asserted that her husband’s wrongful treatment was part of a larger plot orchestrated by CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan. She stated that the police had warned her that if they did not comply with their demands, they would also be harassed.