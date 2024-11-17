Andhra: Zero Hour is driverless car, quips MLA Koona

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that ministers present in the Assembly are not responding to issues raised by the members during the Zero Hour, Amadalavalasa MLA Koona Ravi Kumar described Zero Hour as a ‘driverless car’.

As per the traditions, whenever the minister concerned is absent during the session, other ministers acknowledge the question raised by the member and promise necessary action regarding the issue. However, when no minister responded to the issues raised by members, Ravi Kumar expressed his displeasure.

Intervening, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu said that all the issues are being recorded and are sent to the departments concerned for further action. The members will be updated once action is taken on the same, he maintained.

Responding, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu ended the issue by saying that Koona Ravi Kumar was oblivious to the ministers noting down the issues in the front rows as he was sitting at the back of the House.