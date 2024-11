VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday cancelled his two-day tour to Maharashtra, where he was scheduled to campaign for NDA candidates, and rushed to Hyderabad on receiving news of the demise of his younger brother, Nara Ramamurthy Naidu. Chandrababu Naidu was in New Delhi when he received the news.

On landing in Hyderabad, he rushed to the hospital and paid final tributes to his brother. He consoled Nara Rohith and Gireesh, sons of Ramamurthy Naidu, and other family members.

Ramamurthy was 72 years old and had been unwell for a long time. He had served as Chandragiri MLA from 1994 to 1999.

Following a cardiac arrest, the former legislator was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on November 14.

After learning about the serious health condition of his uncle, Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics and Communications Nara Lokesh cancelled all his programmes, skipped the Assembly session and rushed to Hyderabad in the morning.

Guv Nazeer, Dy CM condole Ramamurthy Naidu’s family

In a statement, the hospital said, “Patient was revived after an hour of cardio pulmonary resuscitation, but was very unstable haemodynamically with low blood pressure, low pulse rate and heart failure due to severe IV dysfunction and metabolic acidosis. Patient could not improve in spite of maximal ionotropic support and intra-aortic balloon pump support.”

Ramamurthy Naidu breathed his last at 12.45 pm on Saturday after developing asystole and cardiac arrest.

In a post on X, Naidu wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform everyone that my younger brother, former MLA of Chandragiri constituency Nara Ramamurthy Naidu has left us. Ramamurthy Naidu was a leader in public life who served the people. May his soul rest in peace.”

Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed profound grief on the demise of Ramamurthy Naidu. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on X wrote, “I pray to God to rest the soul of Shri Rammurthy Naidu. My deepest condolences to Shri Chandrababu Naidu who is suffering from the loss of his brother. Condolences to Shri Rammurthy Naidu’s son Shri @IamRohithNara and family members.”

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several politicians condoled the death of the departed leader.