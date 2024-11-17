Cricket association plans to set up three specialised academies in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Under the leadership of its new president, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is set to expand its reach to transform Andhra Pradesh into a hub for cricket talent.
Drawing inspiration from the Hyderabad Cricket Association, the ACA aims to set up three specialised academies for senior, junior, and women cricketers in Mulapadu, Vizianagaram, and Anantapur, respectively.
Speaking with TNIE, Sivanath shared that construction of the Vizianagaram and Anantapur academies will be completed within the next month and a half. The Mulapadu Cricket Stadium, located near Vijayawada, is also slated for development as a Centre of Excellence, to rival Bengaluru’s renowned facilities.
The ACA aims to boost cricket infrastructure across the State. Sivanath revealed plans to create cricket grounds with full amenities, including pitches, nets, and coaching facilities, in all 175 assembly constituencies of AP. This initiative aims to nurture rural talent and prepare players for both national and international competitions. The first phase will see the completion of 50 grounds within a year.
The ACA is also focused on upgrading the State’s two international cricket stadiums, Visakhapatnam and Mangalagiri. A special committee has been set up to evaluate the Mangalagiri stadium, which has remained unused for several years. Sivanath mentioned that consultants involved in constructing the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat have been contacted for the reconstruction and upgrade of both venues.
Particular emphasis is being placed on upgrading Visakhapatnam’s international stadium, with the introduction of state-of-the-art facilities designed to host Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
Two IPL games have already been proposed in Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with GMR Group. After the IPL, further remodelling will ensure the stadium meets the latest international standards.
Discussions are ongoing with Robin Singh for the men’s team and Mithali Raj for the women’s team. Sivanath stressed the ACA’s commitment to fostering talent capable of representing India at international games and excelling in the IPL. He also reaffirmed the association’s dedication to shaping the future of cricketers.