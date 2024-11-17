Cricket association plans to set up three specialised academies in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Under the leadership of its new president, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is set to expand its reach to transform Andhra Pradesh into a hub for cricket talent.

Drawing inspiration from the Hyderabad Cricket Association, the ACA aims to set up three specialised academies for senior, junior, and women cricketers in Mulapadu, Vizianagaram, and Anantapur, respectively.

Speaking with TNIE, Sivanath shared that construction of the Vizianagaram and Anantapur academies will be completed within the next month and a half. The Mulapadu Cricket Stadium, located near Vijayawada, is also slated for development as a Centre of Excellence, to rival Bengaluru’s renowned facilities.

The ACA aims to boost cricket infrastructure across the State. Sivanath revealed plans to create cricket grounds with full amenities, including pitches, nets, and coaching facilities, in all 175 assembly constituencies of AP. This initiative aims to nurture rural talent and prepare players for both national and international competitions. The first phase will see the completion of 50 grounds within a year.