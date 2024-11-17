East Godavari’s hidden philanthropist brings change through service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Akkina Muni Koteswara Rao, a 68-year-old businessman from Raghudevapuram village, Seethanagaram mandal in East Godavari, is a name synonymous with philanthropy and humility.
His service activities, including providing safe drinking water, funding education for underprivileged students, and building community infrastructure, have touched countless lives over the last 15 years.
In September 2023, during one of the most turbulent times for the current Chief Minister and the then opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s family, Rao showcased his courage and empathy. Following the arrest of Naidu, his family faced immense political pressure. Rao, despite warnings from friends and the prevailing political risks, provided his villa in Vidyanagar, Rajamahendravaram, as a safe haven for Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, son and current Minister N Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani. For 53 days, the family operated from this location until Naidu’s release from jail.
Rao’s selfless service was later recognised in 2024 when he was appointed as a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Rao said, “I have walked up the Tirumala hill shrine more than 150 times. Being given this opportunity to serve the Lord from such close quarters is a dream come true.”
Rao credited CM Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for entrusting him with this role and expressed his commitment to restoring the temple’s past glory and ensuring a better experience for devotees. While Rao insists he is apolitical, he admires leaders like NT Rama Rao for their service to the Telugu people. He now plans to extend his philanthropic work further into the remote corners of East Godavari, bringing the message of Lord Venkateswara to the people.
Rao, born into a farming family in Raghudevapuram, showed a keen interest in business over academics, eventually establishing himself as a leading entrepreneur. His ventures, including Sri Venkateswara Minerals, played a crucial role in employing hundreds of unemployed and supplying materials for railway infrastructure and irrigation projects across South India.
One of his most notable contributions is the construction of ‘Kailasa Bhoomi,’ a modern cremation facility in Raghudevapuram, inspired by the dire state of the local cremation grounds. The facility now serves 30 villages along the Godavari River. Rao has also facilitated the installation of water plants in several villages and built the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Raghudevapuram, which draws a large number of devotees.