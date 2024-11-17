East Godavari’s hidden philanthropist brings change through service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Akkina Muni Koteswara Rao, a 68-year-old businessman from Raghudevapuram village, Seethanagaram mandal in East Godavari, is a name synonymous with philanthropy and humility.

His service activities, including providing safe drinking water, funding education for underprivileged students, and building community infrastructure, have touched countless lives over the last 15 years.

In September 2023, during one of the most turbulent times for the current Chief Minister and the then opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s family, Rao showcased his courage and empathy. Following the arrest of Naidu, his family faced immense political pressure. Rao, despite warnings from friends and the prevailing political risks, provided his villa in Vidyanagar, Rajamahendravaram, as a safe haven for Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, son and current Minister N Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani. For 53 days, the family operated from this location until Naidu’s release from jail.

Rao’s selfless service was later recognised in 2024 when he was appointed as a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Rao said, “I have walked up the Tirumala hill shrine more than 150 times. Being given this opportunity to serve the Lord from such close quarters is a dream come true.”