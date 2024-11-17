Elect NDA in Maharashtra to protect Dharma: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan underscored the need for electing an NDA government in Maharashtra to safeguard Sanatan Dharma from divisive forces. He highlighted Maharashtra’s rich heritage, where many stalwarts have strived to protect the sanctity of Sanatana Dharma.

The actor-turned-politician urged the people of Maharashtra to draw inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and protect Sanatana Dharma, which, he stated, could only be achieved under the leadership of the NDA. “Over the last 10 years, the NDA has made India shine on the global stage. It is time to fight for the protection of Sanatana Dharma, the Marathi language, and the State’s culture,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Degloor Assembly constituency on Saturday as part of his campaign for the NDA in the Assembly elections, Pawan Kalyan received a traditional welcome from the family of NDA candidate Jitish Rao Saheb Antapurkar upon his arrival in Degloor.

Pawan Kalyan asserted that India’s emergence as the third-largest economy in the world was possible only under the NDA regime. He also praised the Nagpur-to-Thane Samruddhi Mahamarg project, which, he said, has contributed significantly to Maharashtra’s overall development. “I hold the highest regard for the land of the Marathas, which exemplifies the true meaning of Swaraj. This is the land of great leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar,” he remarked.