Free coaching for Mega DSC aspirants launched in Andhra

GUNTUR: The State government aims to generate 20 lakh jobs over the next five years, said Minister for BC and EBC Welfare, S Savitha, during the launch of free DSC coaching for aspirants from EBC, BC, SC, and ST communities in Guntur on Saturday.

Accompanied by BC Welfare Secretary Pola Bhaskar and Guntur Collector S Nagalakshmi, the Minister paid tributes to social reformer Jyothiba Phule before unveiling the initiative. The programme aligns with the government’s plan to recruit 16,347 teachers through a Mega DSC.

The centres will be set up across all 26 districts, with two months of training for 5,720 candidates. Aspirants will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 for books. Seat reservations include 66% for BC candidates, 20% for SC, and 14% for ST, with free coaching extended to other eligible categories. Online coaching and a dedicated website are also being developed.

She announced free UPSC coaching for 100 students starting in December, reaffirming the government’s commitment to quality training. The BC Welfare budget of Rs 39,700 crore underscores the administration’s focus on community upliftment, said Bhaskar.