From Anantapur to global dance stage

TIRUPATI: At the age of 40, Dr Vasanth Kiran Rayasam from Anantapur district is a name celebrated in classical dance circles. A master of Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam, Dr Vasanth’s contributions as a performer, choreographer, and teacher have left an indelible mark, both in India and abroad.

His journey is steeped in tradition, having trained under stalwarts like Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam in Kuchipudi and Mandakini Udupi in Bharatanatyam. Beyond performance, his academic pursuits are equally remarkable, holding multiple degrees, including a Ph.D. in Management and gold medals in dance studies.

Over the years, Vasanth has showcased Indian classical arts across 35 countries, presenting spellbinding choreographies like ‘Ardhasaankaram’ and ‘Pandurangam Bhaje’ at events such as the Khajuraho Dance Festival and Mysore Dasara. He has composed more than 100 dance pieces, many performed globally.

His teaching has also been transformative. As the founding head of performing arts departments at Alliance University and REVA University, he combined arts and management to inspire a new generation of performers. Now, through Bharata Kala Grama, a Gurukulam in Karnataka, he offers free training to underprivileged students, keeping the arts accessible and alive. Recognised with the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2020, his stature continues to grow. He recently performed at the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple and the opening of Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Art has the power to unify and empower,” he said, reflecting his passion for nurturing young talent. For him, teaching is not just about creating dancers but thinkers who carry forward India’s cultural heritage.

Starting his journey from rural Karnataka to global stages, Dr Vasanth’s odyssey is a testament to how tradition, innovation, and dedication can inspire and empower generations.