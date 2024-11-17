MAUD Minister orders investigation into anomalies in TIDCO housing

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana ordered an inquiry into the irregularities in selection of beneficiaries and payment of Demand Drafts (DDs) related to the TIDCO houses.

The announcement was made by the Minister, in the Legislative Assembly during the short discussion on the TIDCO housing scheme with several MLAs complaining about the irregularities in the housing scheme during the previous YSRC regime.

As many as 18 MLAs participated in the discussion brought up the anomalies in the implementation of TIDCO scheme in their respective constituencies and sought stringent action against those behind the irregularities.

Responding to the issues raised by the members, Narayana said that the beneficiaries and contractors are facing severe hardships due to the unwise decisions of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that the beneficiaries selected for TIDCO houses during the TDP regime between 2014 -19 were removed from the list and instances of beneficiaries not depositing the DDs paid by the beneficiaries in banks came to the notice of the government, Narayana said that an inquiry was ordered on both the issues.