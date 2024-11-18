Andhra cops nab seven chain snatchers, seize Rs 25 lakh gold

CHITTOOR: Chowdepalle police arrested seven individuals involved in chain snatching and motorcycle thefts across Chittoor and Annamayya districts. The gang was found to have stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 25.74 lakh and three motorcycles.

Elaborating on the case, Chittoor SP Manikanta Chandolu said the gang targeted lone women in areas such as Chowdepalle, Gangavaram, Mudivedu, Ramasamudram, Palamaner, Rallabudugur, and Baireddipalle mandals. They executed multiple chain-snatching crimes over the last two years.

A special surveillance team was formed to focus on these crimes. Palamaner DSP D Prabhakar supervised the operation, with Chowdepalle CI M Ram Bhupal leading the efforts. Acting on intelligence received on November 17, the team arrested two suspects near Boyakonda, and apprehended the remaining five members based on their inputs.

Police recovered 332 grams of gold linked to four chain-snatching cases. They also seized three stolen bikes.