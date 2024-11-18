Andhra cops nab seven chain snatchers, seize Rs 25 lakh gold

CHITTOOR: Chowdepalle police arrested seven individuals involved in chain snatching and motorcycle thefts across Chittoor and Annamayya districts. The gang was found to have stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 25.74 lakh and three motorcycles.
Elaborating on the case, Chittoor SP Manikanta Chandolu said the gang targeted lone women in areas such as Chowdepalle, Gangavaram, Mudivedu, Ramasamudram, Palamaner, Rallabudugur, and Baireddipalle mandals. They executed multiple chain-snatching crimes over the last two years.
A special surveillance team was formed to focus on these crimes. Palamaner DSP D Prabhakar supervised the operation, with Chowdepalle CI M Ram Bhupal leading the efforts. Acting on intelligence received on November 17, the team arrested two suspects near Boyakonda, and apprehended the remaining five members based on their inputs.
Police recovered 332 grams of gold linked to four chain-snatching cases. They also seized three stolen bikes.
RTC employee held for chain-snatching
In a related development, Punganur police successfully apprehended a man involved in multiple chain-snatching incidents near the town and recovered stolen property worth Rs 6.5 lakh. The recovered items include three gold chains weighing 69 grams and worth Rs 6 lakh, and a motorcycle valued at Rs 50,000.
The accused was identified as Bukya Prasad Naik (26), an outsourced employee at Punganur RTC Depot and a resident of Lakshminayak Tanda in Punganur mandal. During interrogation, he confessed to committing three chain-snatching crimes in Punganur. He admitted that financial distress caused by debts taken through loan apps forced him to commit these crimes.
According to Superintendent of Police Chandolu, Naik was involved in a series of chain-snatching cases in Punganur on November 1 and 2, 2024. On November 15, while attempting to snatch a gold chain, he fled the scene on a motorcycle despite efforts by the locals and police to nab him.
A special team, led by Punganur CI Srinivasulu and SI Lokesh, initiated a thorough investigation. Acting on intelligence, the team apprehended Naik near a municipal school on November 17.
SP Chandolu cautioned against irresponsible financial decisions, such as borrowing through loan apps, which can lead to stress and potential involvement in illegal activities.