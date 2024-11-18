Andhra doctors deplore National Task Force report, demand protection

VIJAYAWADA: Medical practitioners across the State and the rest of the country have expressed dissatisfaction with the National Task Force (NTF) appointed by the Supreme Court, which concluded that a Central Protection Act for doctors is unnecessary. The panel, consisting of 11 eminent doctors, felt that existing State laws are sufficient to address violence against medical professionals.

The Supreme Court constituted the NTF following the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident to evaluate the need for stringent security measures for doctors. However, the panel’s report has dismissed the demand for a separate Act, sparking outrage among medical community.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr RV Asokan, national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), termed the report a betrayal. “This decision has angered and frustrated doctors, particularly those in small towns and sub-district hospitals who face daily threats of violence. The NTF has ignored the ground realities and rejected our demand for a Central Protection Act, relying on poorly implemented State laws,” he said. Dr Asokan vowed to continue the IMA’s legal battle demanding a robust law ensuring doctors’ safety.

Dr Garlapati Nanda Kishore, president-elect of IMA Andhra Pradesh, emphasised the importance of a nationwide law, citing recent incidents of violence against doctors.

He also called for amendments to the Andhra Pradesh’s legislation of 2008 to increase the punishment for offenders to seven years, preventing them from securing station bail.