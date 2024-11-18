Andhra doctors deplore National Task Force report, demand protection

VIJAYAWADA: Medical practitioners across the State and the rest of the country have expressed dissatisfaction with the National Task Force (NTF) appointed by the Supreme Court, which concluded that a Central Protection Act for doctors is unnecessary. The panel, consisting of 11 eminent doctors, felt that existing State laws are sufficient to address violence against medical professionals.
The Supreme Court constituted the NTF following the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident to evaluate the need for stringent security measures for doctors. However, the panel’s report has dismissed the demand for a separate Act, sparking outrage among medical community.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr RV Asokan, national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), termed the report a betrayal. “This decision has angered and frustrated doctors, particularly those in small towns and sub-district hospitals who face daily threats of violence. The NTF has ignored the ground realities and rejected our demand for a Central Protection Act, relying on poorly implemented State laws,” he said. Dr Asokan vowed to continue the IMA’s legal battle demanding a robust law ensuring doctors’ safety.
Dr Garlapati Nanda Kishore, president-elect of IMA Andhra Pradesh, emphasised the importance of a nationwide law, citing recent incidents of violence against doctors.
He also called for amendments to the Andhra Pradesh’s legislation of 2008 to increase the punishment for offenders to seven years, preventing them from securing station bail.
Dr Kulukuri Vijay Kumar, president of the AP Super Speciality Hospitals Association, criticised the lack of effective enforcement of laws. “A written law is not enough. Violence happens in the heat of the moment, and delayed action makes the law ineffective,” he said, underscoring the need for effective implementation of protective measures.
APJUDA State vice-president Dharmakar Pujari expressed disappointment, highlighting the NTF’s failure to address the challenges faced by doctors at the grassroots level.
“This report deeply disturbs us. Junior doctors will continue to fight for a Central Protection Act to safeguard medical professionals,” he said, urging the NDA government to evole stricter laws.
Dr Ambati Naga Radha Krishna, chairman of the YSRC NTR District Doctors Wing, cited high-profile incidents, such as the RG Kar Hospital case and recent attacks in Chennai, and underlined the need for a Central legislation. “The NTF’s recommendation is disappointing. The government must reconsider its stance and take immediate steps to ensure doctors’ safety,” he said.
The medical fraternity remains united in its demand for a Central Protection Act, arguing that existing State laws fail to offer adequate protection. The fight for a safe working environment for doctors is set to continue as the IMA and other associations are firm on their stance for a Central law.