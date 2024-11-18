Balotsav 2024 at VVIT concludes on grand note

GUNTUR: “Art and creativity remain vital even in the age of artificial intelligence,” said Vasireddy Vikrant, Executive Director of Nagarjuna Cements Group, at the closing ceremony of VVIT Balotsav 2024. The three-day Children’s Festival, hosted by Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), concluded on a high note, drawing thousands of students from across the nation and a crowd of over 25,000.

The festival celebrated Telugu culture through competitions spanning 61 categories, including classical and folk dances, fancy dress, clay modelling, and paper toy-making. Performances by 52 folk dance teams and 36 classical dance troupes mesmerised the audience across three venues, while creative fancy dress displays showcased the depth of Telugu artistic traditions.

Commending the event, Vikrant emphasised the importance of cultural preservation and skill development, noting that mastering language, literature, and arts lays a foundation for lifelong success. “VVIT has emerged as a hub for celebrating the cultural heritage of Guntur and Telugu traditions,” he said.

He also praised the students for their exceptional talent and underscored the arts’ role in fostering happiness and generating employment opportunities.

The festival concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony, honouring winners across various categories and presenting special awards to recognize extraordinary performances.