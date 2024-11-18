Big boost to conservation of tigers in Andhra Pradesh's NSTR

KURNOOL: The Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) has witnessed a significant rise in its tiger population, doubling over the last decade to reach 87 as per the 2023-24 census.

This remarkable growth has prompted forest officials to strengthen conservation measures, focusing on the safety, health, and habitat of these majestic creatures while combating threats such as poaching and forest fires.

Field Director of the Tiger Project (FDTP), BVA Krishna Murthy, highlighted the extensive efforts being made to protect and monitor the big cats. “We are leveraging modern technology to safeguard the tigers. A command control room in Nandyal, currently in planning stage, will enhance surveillance and monitor staff performance, pending approval from higher authorities. Additionally, we have developed a mobile app for real-time monitoring and strengthened base camps and foot patrol systems,” he asserted.

Focus on safety and habitat

The Nallamala Forest, a crucial part of NSTR, has become a thriving habitat for tigers, now expanding their territories. To ensure their well-being, forest officials have intensified efforts to maintain food and water availability. “We are conducting de-silting of water troughs and taking steps to prevent fire-related damage during summer, which can destroy ground-level grasses essential for tiger survival,” Krishna Murthy added.