Big boost to conservation of tigers in Andhra Pradesh's NSTR

KURNOOL: The Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) has witnessed a significant rise in its tiger population, doubling over the last decade to reach 87 as per the 2023-24 census.
This remarkable growth has prompted forest officials to strengthen conservation measures, focusing on the safety, health, and habitat of these majestic creatures while combating threats such as poaching and forest fires.
Field Director of the Tiger Project (FDTP), BVA Krishna Murthy, highlighted the extensive efforts being made to protect and monitor the big cats. “We are leveraging modern technology to safeguard the tigers. A command control room in Nandyal, currently in planning stage, will enhance surveillance and monitor staff performance, pending approval from higher authorities. Additionally, we have developed a mobile app for real-time monitoring and strengthened base camps and foot patrol systems,” he asserted.
Focus on safety and habitat
The Nallamala Forest, a crucial part of NSTR, has become a thriving habitat for tigers, now expanding their territories. To ensure their well-being, forest officials have intensified efforts to maintain food and water availability. “We are conducting de-silting of water troughs and taking steps to prevent fire-related damage during summer, which can destroy ground-level grasses essential for tiger survival,” Krishna Murthy added.
Anti-poaching measures
The Chenchu tribal community plays an essential role in the conservation efforts. To combat poaching, 90 anti-poaching teams comprising over 1,200 members, including Chenchus, and an additional 500 forest department staff have been deployed across the reserve.
Support from various NGOs has further bolstered these efforts. The growing tiger population has called for plans to expand the tiger corridor from Nallamala to the Seshachalam hills.
Key areas like Sri Lankamalleswara Wildlife Sanctuary, Sri Penusila Narasimhaswamy Wildlife Sanctuary, and Sri Venkateswara National Park, covering a combined area of 9,335.78 sq.km, will play a pivotal role in this expansion. Officials also noted recent tiger migrations into Papikonda National Park, which is expected to become an integral part of the expanding tiger territory in the future.
According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the tiger population in Andhra Pradesh stood at 62 in 2022, increasing to 87 in 2023-24. With the NSTR, covering 5,360.22 sq.km, being the largest tiger reserve in India, these numbers underscore the region’s importance in national conservation efforts.
These intensified initiatives signal a strong commitment to preserving the tiger population, ensuring these majestic animals thrive in a secure and sustainable environment.