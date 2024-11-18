Buggana Rajendranath Reddy terms NDA govt’s version of debt in Andhra incoherent

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and former Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has termed the TDP-led NDA government’s version on the State finances ‘irresponsible public rhetoric’, and asked NDA legislators not to degrade the decorum of the Assembly by such blatant and incoherent speeches.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Sunday, Buggana said, “The figures mentioned by the NDA government do not add up while the total loan amount varies from individual to individual even if they are speaking in the Assembly.”

While the total debt during the previous YSRC regime was shown at Rs 6.5 lakh crore in the State budget, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told the House that it was over Rs 9.76 lakh crore. Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu put the figure much higher in the Legislative Council, the YSRC leader pointed out.

“They have been telling that there is a scam behind every welfare scheme though former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had distributed aid to beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer mode, Buggana said.

The NDA government has failed to implement its Super Six promises. It has only allocated a meagre amount to the Deepam 2.0 scheme which may be adequate to provide one free LPG cylinder to the beneficiaries against the promised three per annum, he highlighted.

The NDA government which speaks in many voices, has been trying to give the impression that the previous regime has pushed the State into a huge debt, while the facts and figures speak otherwise, he alleged.

The rate of interest on borrowings was much higher during the previous TDP regime than the YSRC government. The revenue receipts fell to 6% during 2014-19 from 14.4% during 2009-14, and we recorded 16.7% during 2019-24, he explained.

“It is not a good practice to give political rhetoric in the Assembly as it will go on record, and there should be an agreement among the members while stating the figures, and any discrepancy as it happened with the Chief Minister, the Finance Minister and others each telling their own versions which do not tally, will degrade the decorum of the House,” Buggana observed.