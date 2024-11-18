CBI arrests Waltair DRM for taking Rs 25L bribe

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of East Coast Railway’s Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam, and two others in connection with a bribery case. The other two accused were identified as proprietors of private firms.

A 1991-batch Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer, Prasad was caught red-handed in Mumbai while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a proprietor of a Mumbai-based private firm.

The bribe was allegedly given to slash penalties imposed on the private company for delays and underperformance in contracts awarded by the East Coast Railway.

The CBI investigation revealed that bills amounting to Rs 3.17 crore raised by a private company were pending with East Coast Railway. Due to delays in the execution of the contract, hefty penalties were imposed on the firm.

To evade these penalties, two proprietors — one from Mumbai and the other from Pune — allegedly approached the DRM, who demanded Rs 25 lakh bribe to facilitate the reduction of penalties and ensure the clearance of pending bills.

After the DRM intervened, not only were the penalties slashed, but the bills were also cleared. Subsequently, during the DRM’s visit to Mumbai, the bribe amount of Rs 25 lakh was handed over by the accused proprietor of the Mumbai firm. The CBI laid a trap and apprehended both individuals.

Searches were conducted at various locations, including the DRM’s residence in Visakhapatnam.

CBI recovers Rs 87.6L in cash & Rs 72L jewellery

The CBI recovered approximately Rs 87.6 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 72 lakh, property documents, and incriminating materials such as investment records of a flat at Kalyan, bank details, and locker keys. Foreign currency was also seized during the raids.

A case has been registered against the DRM, the two proprietors, and others for criminal conspiracy and corruption. The accused have been charged with misuse of official position and accepting undue advantages.

In statement, the CBI said investigation into the issue is underway to uncover more details about the conspiracy and involvement of other people.