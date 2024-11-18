GMC chief vows to set up vending zones for hawkers in Guntur soon

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner P Srinivasulu promised to take necessary action to set up separate street vending zones to facilitate the vendors in the city. On Sunday, the civic chief visited Amaravati Road and interacted with the street vendors. He inspected potential spots for the establishment of vending zones.

On the occasion, Srinivasulu said that the GMC officials have made elaborate plans regarding the setting up of these vending zones to address traffic congestion and prevent encroachment on roads and drains in the city.

Traffic congestion has become a major issue in the city. Additionally, vendors setting up businesses on road margins and footpaths is exacerbating the situation for commuters, he added.

It may be recalled that the GMC officials recently held a meeting with vendor committees in the city to discuss the implementation of vending policy in the city.

In the follow-up, the GMC Commissioner instructed the civic officials and committee members to coordinate and finalise the potential spots for the establishment of vending zones by December 10 without fail.

He also suggested the vendors remove their shops set up illegally on drains and roads to ease the traffic. A special counter will be set up for the vendors to apply for the vendor identity cards at the GMC office and after a thorough inspection, cards will be issued to them, he explained.