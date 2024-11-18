International Solar Alliance: Integrated approach needed to implement LiFE

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards India’s ambitious climate goals, the International Solar Alliance (ISA), a globally respected organisation, has advocated an integrated approach to implementing the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) programme.

Spearheaded by India, this initiative aims to inspire individuals and communities to protect and preserve the environment, aligning with India’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions by one billion tons by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General of ISA and former member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Climate Change, emphasised the need for an integrated strategy to achieve these targets.

He called for proactive measures and stakeholder engagement at the State level, along with widespread dissemination of energy efficiency (EE) technologies.

The Media Advisor (Southern States/UTs) of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), met Dr Mathur in Delhi. During these discussions, the Director General praised the concerted efforts of BEE, which led to significant milestones.