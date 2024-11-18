NDA MLAs play Opposition role in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Though the opposition YSRC has boycotted the Assembly session, MLAs of the ruling TDP-BJP-JSP combine seem to have assumed the role of opposition by confronting the ministers on various issues.

The ministers giving replies during the Question Hour are facing a series of supplementary questions from the MLAs on various people’s issues. The MLAs are virtually competing with one another to raise the issues related to their respective constituencies, and are pressing for immediate action.

Even as Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu urged the members to limit the time of their speeches during the discussion on the budget and during the short discussions, some MLAs even faulted the Chair for not giving them ample time. Some of the members even faulted the proceedings of the House for not running as per the set conventions.

On Saturday, Amadalavalasa MLA Koona Ravi Kumar faulted the conduct of Zero Hour. As the ministers present in the Assembly did not respond to issues raised by the members during the Zero Hour, Ravi Kumar described it as nothing but a ‘driverless car’.

Objecting to it, the Speaker said it was unfair on the part of the member to make such an observation though the ministers present in the House were noting down the issues raised by MLAs. Recalling that he was not informed so far what action was taken on a issue raised by him during the Zero Hour seven or eight years ago, Ravi Kumar felt that it would be better if the members who raised issues, get the action taken report at least by the commencement of next session.