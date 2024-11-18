Paddy procurement process made easy in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a transformative move to ease the paddy procurement process, the State government has launched ‘Ease of Doing Farmer Service’ initiative through which the farmers can book slots at their preferred procurement centres to sell their produce, avoiding prolonged waiting times at these centres.

On Sunday, Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar asserted that the government aims to streamline the paddy procurement process for farmers through the latest initiative via WhatsApp.

By sending a ‘Hi’ message to the 73373 59375, farmers can now access procurement services. Initially, farmers need to enter their Aadhar number for verification on WhatsApp. The artificial intelligence powered guided process then allows the farmers to choose their preferred procurement centre, convenient date and time from three options provided.

The farmers must specify the type and quantity of produce to be sold. Upon completing the steps, they receive a coupon code confirming their scheduled slot. This user-friendly system enables farmers to book slots effortlessly.