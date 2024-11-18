Pawan Kalyan seeks people’s mandate for Maha Yuti

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan appealed to the people of Maharashtra to vote for the Maha Yuti alliance in the Assembly elections to be held on November 20. On the second and final day of his electioneering in support of Maha Yuti candidates in Maharashtra on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan addressed a public meeting in Ballarpur Assembly constituency of Chandrapur district.

Observing that good governance and inclusive development are only possible with the NDA, the JSP chief said continuation of the NDA government at the Centre and the Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra is a must for India to become a $5 trillion economy as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

Highlighting the NDA government’s initiatives for the development of Maharashtra, he wanted the people of the State to continue their support to Modi. “I brought a change in AP when there was a feeling that defeating the YSRC was impossible, Now, you should be ready to elect the NDA in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Revealing that he speaks to his two children in Marathi, Pawan Kalyan said out of respect for the language he learnt it. “When we are learning foreign languages, we should also learn the languages of neighbouring States,” he said.