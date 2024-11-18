Plummeting salt prices leave Andhra ryots in distress

GUNTUR: After pouring months of strenuous work in preparation of salt pans, the efforts of the salt farmers is likely to go in vain as the prices took a plunge recently, leaving the cultivators in deep worry.

The cultivation of salt is a long process, which commences with farmers repairing embankments, stamp the ground, and overhaul the electric motors, before pumping in water with high concentration of salt into these pans.

Usually, salt production continues till July from December, provided suitable conditions such as absence of heavy rainfall during the period. Many salt farmers store their produce till the completion of monsoon and the advent of winter season to leverage the rise in prices. However, their hopes of making hay while the sun shines took a turn when the prices dropped by Rs 80 per quintal in a few weeks span.

Their hopes of reaping a decent profit on their back-breaking labour look bleak as the prices are expected to drop further in next few weeks, exacerbating the situation.

It is pertinent to know that the salt produced in Chinaganjam region of Bapatla district has high demand in Godavari districts as the mineral is used extensively in shrimp production and processing.

According to local farmers in Chinaganjam, over 1 lakh quintal of salt has been produced, stored and is ready to be sold.

The prices a few weeks ago was Rs 450 per quintal, however, it took a nose dive to Rs 370 within weeks.

Shedding light on the reasons behind the sudden drop in prices, K Venkat Rao, a local salt farmer, said that every year, the salt prices shoot up after Diwali. With favourable conditions for salt cultivation, the production in Tamil Nadu continued till the end of September, an unusual scenario. Currently, it is being imported into the State and is sold at lower prices, resulting in a cascading effect on the price of local produce.

Additionally, the erratic rainfall during May this year and the recent floods caused substantial damage to the salt bunds.

“Most of the farmers expected high profits this season and hoped that they can take up repair works of bunds with the income, before the starting cultivation again in December. However, with drop in prices, and no facilities to store it for prolonged periods, the farmers are in distress,” he added.

Over 15,000 people in the Chinaganjam region are dependent on salt cultivation. The farmers are urging the State government and officials to take necessary action to provide subsidies and interest free loans for salt cultivators and assist them in mitigating losses.