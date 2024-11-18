Visakhapatnam set to get India’s longest glass bridge

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny is set to get India’s longest cantilever glass skywalk bridge, spanning 50 metres, near the Titanic Viewpoint at Kailasagiri.

The bridge, which will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore, will offer panoramic views of the sea and surrounding hills, enhancing the tourist experience in the region. Construction of the bridge is scheduled to commence on Monday (November 18).

Designed to boost the city’s tourism appeal, the project will showcase Kailasagiri’s natural beauty while providing a thrilling adventure for visitors.

A cantilever glass skywalk bridge is a pedestrian bridge that extends horizontally from a supporting structure, such as a cliff or a building, without additional support from beneath.

The project is a public-private partnership (PPP) undertaking between the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and RJ Adventures, a joint venture of SSM Shipping & Logistics and Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited.

Elaborating on the project, Bharat Mata Ventures Managing Director Jomy Poonoly said, “This bridge is designed to accommodate up to 40 people at a time. It will not only offer visitors breathtaking views, but also position Visakhapatnam as a premier destination for adventure tourism.”

Zip-lines and sky-cycling tracks planned

Complementing the glass bridge, the project includes two-way zip-lines and sky-cycling tracks, spanning 150 metres each way, with a combined length of 300 metres. These attractions, developed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, are now complete and ready for operation.

Once the final approval from the VMRDA commissioner is received, the opening date and ticket pricing for the sky-cycling and zip-lines will be finalised, Jomy explained. He added the additional features aim to enhance the adventure tourism experience at Kailasagiri, further boosting the region’s appeal as a prime tourist destination.

Currently, the Vagamon Glass Bridge in Kerala, stretching over 40 metres, holds the record for India’s longest cantilever glass bridge. Located in the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council’s adventure park, it offers views of lush greenery and serene landscapes.

“The new Kailasagiri Bridge will surpass the landmark in Kerala. The initiative will serve as a showcase of Kailasagiri’s stunning vistas while significantly boosting the Steel City’s tourism potential,” remarked Jomy.