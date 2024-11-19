Andhra government scraps two-child policy for local polls

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who in recent times underlined the need for increasing population, has came up with bills removing the restrictions on those having more than two children to contest the local body elections.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the bills to amend the AP Panchayat Raj and AP Municipal Acts. As per the amendments, individuals irrespective of the number of children they have, can contest the local body elections hereafter.

In fact, it was the Naidu government, which amended the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration Department Acts in 1994 to control the population by incorporating the ‘Two children norm’ to disqualify individuals with more than two children from contesting the local body elections.

Now, Naidu is of the firm opinion that population management is going to be an asset for the country in the years to come, and is advocating the same on different platforms.