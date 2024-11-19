‘Aurobindo looted money in name of 108 service’, says Andhra Minister Satya Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said Aurobindo, which maintained the 108 ambulances, committed looting in the name of service.

Replying to the issue raised by TDP senior MLAs Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar during a discussion in the Assembly on Monday, the minister said the government is yet to pay Rs 800 crore to Aurobindo and will take a decision on payment of dues after conducting an inquiry into the allegations against it.

Accusing Aurobindo, which floated Aurobindo Emergency Medical Services (AEMS), of looting public money without extending the services in collusion with the previous YSRC regime, Somireddy demanded that the government take stringent action against the management.

The Aurobindo management belongs to the family of the son-in-law of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy. Though it required to provide emergency medical services to 34 lakh people in the golden hour, Aurobindo extended aid to 17.8 lakh people only as per the report of the CAG. The 108 vehicles were also ill-equipped.

The management exaggerated the number (720 odd) of ambulances by operating fewer vehicles (430), and collected money, the TDP MLAs alleged.