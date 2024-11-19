DSP questions aide of late YS Vivekananda Reddy in murder case

KADAPA: Pulivendula DSP Murali Naik and Circle Inspector Jeevan Ganganath Babulu questioned Mule Venkata Krishna Reddy, personal assistant to late former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy (former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s uncle), at his residence on Monday morning.
The questioning, which began at 7 am, was conducted in the presence of legal representatives, and the officials recorded his statement.
It is pertinent to know that in 2002, Krishna Reddy had filed a private complaint in the Pulivendula Court, accusing Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, Sunitha, her husband Rajasekhar Reddy, and CBI SP Ram Singh. Subsequently, police registered cases against the trio.
Recently, Sunitha approached Kadapa district in-charge SP V Vidyasagar Naidu, urging him to expedite the investigation into her father’s murder case. Therefore, there is a renewed attention to the latest development.
Speaking to reporters, DSP Murali Naik said, “The murder case of Vivekananda Reddy is well known. Previously, DSPs Vasudevan and Nagaraju investigated the case before it was transferred to the CBI. Following the developments after the CBI’s investigation, Krishna Reddy had filed a private complaint against Sunitha and others. The then CI Raju registered the case, conducted the investigation, and filed a chargesheet. However, the court raised several questions regarding it and returned it, prompting further inquiries.”
DSP Naik informed that police visited Krishna Reddy’s house to gather additional information in line with the court’s directives.
“We posed questions raised by the court, and Krishna Reddy cooperated fully, answering politely,” he said.
Krishna Reddy confirmed the interaction, stating, “DSP Naik questioned me about the private complaint I filed against Sunitha, her husband Rajasekhar Reddy, and CBI SP Ram Singh. I provided answers to all questions. They thanked me for my cooperation.”