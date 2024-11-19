KGBV school principal cuts girl students’ hair as punishment in Andhra

The students claimed that the principal threatened them against disclosing the incident. The parents have condemned the principal’s actions as humiliating and inappropriate, with many noting that the students’ tardiness was due to a lack of proper water supply at the hostel.

In response to the incident, Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V Abishek, told TNIE that the District Education Officer (DEO) is conducting a thorough inquiry and based on the findings, appropriate action would be taken by the district administration.

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (AP SCPCR) has also expressed concern over the incident. Chairperson Kesali Apparao and member Gondu Sitaram condemned the punishment, stressing that such actions under the guise of discipline should not cause mental harassment to students.

The Chairperson said based on the district authorities’ report, the Commission would recommend disciplinary actions and criminal proceedings against those responsible. The Commission has directed the District Collector of ASR to submit a detailed report within three days.

Collector AS Dinesh Kumar confirmed that the administration would review the findings of the district authorities and recommend disciplinary action and, if necessary, criminal proceedings against those responsible for the incident.